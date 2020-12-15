



The incidence is now 192.5, one point less than the national average, despite the fact that new cases exceeded 2,000 after the weekend, 690 of them in the Alicante province

Although it continues to sit in eighth position among all of the autonomies, having exceeded the national average last week by 15 points, the incidence rate of Covid per 100,000 of population is now 192.5, one point below the national average.

The global decrease in the rate of infections within the Community contrasts with the increase in infections following the release of last weekend’s figures, in which the number of new cases increased to more than two thousand, 690 of them in the province of Alicante.

However, the cumulative incidence once again places the Community below 200

Despite the increase the situation does not translate into greater hospital pressure, as patients admitted for covid in Intensive Care units (ICU’s) in the province are less than last Friday, 80 in total, although there are 25 more in wards, 325 in all.

There are, however, six more deaths with the province now registering 935 deaths from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. The total figure in the Community sits at 2,613.

In nursing homes for the elderly there have been 14 deaths, in addition to 12 new cases among patients and another 13 infections among care home staff. There are still cases in 25 residences, nine of which are under the control of the Ministry of Health.

The outbreaks detected by Public Health after the last update show two with 13 and 5 cases in Elche; another two in Benidorm with 8 and 6 cases, and the rest in Dénia, Torrevieja, Almoradí, Alicante and Agost. None of them are of educational origin.

Since the outbreaks were recorded in the Community, only 24 of the 141 towns in the province have registered an outbreak of covid in schools or institutes, where figures show there have only been 8% of all outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic.

Elda, with 11 outbreaks, is the town that has recorded the most contagion situations so far, followed by Orihuela, with 8 in total, and Alicante and Elche, with 7 outbreaks each.

Almoradí has ​​so far registered 5 school outbreaks with all other town recording 4 or less: Santa Pola, Pilar de la Horadada, Torrevieja, Alcoy, Crevillent, Dénia, El Verger, Sant Joan, Dolores, Pinoso, Petrer, Villena, Redován, San Vicente del Raspeig, Calpe, Onil, Cox, Callosa and Banyeres.

In the last seven days 14 more classrooms have been closed in the province due to the coronavirus but the according to the data provided by Education.

In the three provinces, Alicante continues to maintain the best figures with 99.3% of the classrooms showing no effect from the covid, 99.2% in Castellón and 98.9% in Valencia.