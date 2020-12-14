



There are currently 1,198 people admitted to Valencian hospitals as a result of Covid, 236 in ICU

The Valencian Community has registered 2,146 new cases of coronavirus, according to figures released this Monday by the Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health bringing the total number of active cases to 11,098, which represents 8.63% of the total positives since the start of the pandemic.

By province, there has been 211 positives in Castellón , 690 in Alicante and 1,245 in Valencia .

In addition, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 48 outbreaks in Cheste, La Vilavella, Valencia, Denia, Alboraya, Utiel, Torrevieja, Almoradí, Soneja, L’Alcúdia, Benidorm, Alzira, Gandia, Cadete de las Fuentes, Algemesí, Catarroja, Vila-real, Benidorm, Alicante, Elche, Agost, La Pobla de Farnals, Quart de Poblet, Manises and Cheste.

Since the last update, there have been 2,349 cured of the virus bringing to 114,920 the number of people in the Valencian Community who have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic in March.

However, 1,198 people are still in hospital, 236 in the ICU .

In the province of Castellón there are 111 patients in hospital beds, 18 in the ICU; 325 in the province of Alicante, 80 of them in the ICU; and 762 in the province of Valencia, 138 of them in the ICU.

There have also been 32 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,613 people.

Situation in Care Homes

To date, there are cases in 87 residences for the elderly: 5 in the province of Castellón, 25 in the province of Alicante and 57 in the province of Valencia; 17 centres of functional diversity, 3 in the province of Castellón, 4 in the province of Alicante and 10 in the province of Valencia; and 5 centres for children in the province of Valencia.

There have also been 25 new infections of residents and staff, and 14 people have died from covid in Valencian care homes.