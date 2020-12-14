



CFF URYULA B 2 – 7 TORREVIEJA C.F.

It took just 3 minutes for Torrevieja to take the lead in this local derby match against the league leaders when Laura put the visitors ahead after a defensive mix up.

Thereafter the traffic was all one way with Sam adding three further goals before the game had even reached half time.

Uryula pulled one back just prior to the interval but three further goals, Sam with her fourth, together with Ana and Alba, put the cap on what was a fine team performance for Torrevieja.