



Quote: ‘I wish to place on record my gratitude for the support from The Full Monte Supporters Club’ – outgoing CD Montesinos manager Jesus Santander

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Montesinos have finally received the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14 Championship trophy for the 2019-20 season, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Outgoing manager Jesus Santander and the squad attended the presentation of trophies in Los Montesinos, restricted to Committee members and assistants, due to COVID-19.

Monte’s promotion came having topped the league at the time of the Valencia (FFCV) fixtures postponement in March, due to COVID-19 lockdown, returning to the 1st Regional G10 at the first attempt following relegation.

Murcia born Santander, formerly at FC Torrevieja (CD Torrevieja) appointed last season, said: “I wish to place on record my gratitude for the support from The Full Monte Supporters Club.

“It is especially appreciated for the effort made by the fans to travel to away games.

“Although I am leaving the club, I will always remember the club and its suppporters.”

Players Gonzalo and Adrian, on behalf of the squad, echoed Santander’s appreciation of The Full Monte, along with wishing the supporters a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.