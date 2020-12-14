Church donation to local charities





Every month the English speaking community of St Peter & St Paul’s church in Las Torretas have a collection at their Sunday mass. Last week we presented Reach Out with a donation of 1,000€ and Caritas with 600€.

In the photo Padre Pedro and Chris Charlton are seen presenting the donation to a representative of Reach Out.

We have decided to hold a Christmas carol service entitled Carols in the Church which will be held in the church of St Peter & St Paul on Wednesday 23rd December at 4pm.

Social distancing will be observed. We would be very grateful if you could mention this event in your newspaper please.

We felt that some people might find a smaller more intimate event might suite them at this time.

Gerry McPhillips.

www.sanpedroysanpablodetorrevieja.com