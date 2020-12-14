A FLAMENCO CONCERT IN MOJÁCAR





On Sunday, December 13th, at 12.30 p.m. in the Plaza del Fronton, the flamenco singer “Zarrita” will be presenting his show, “Cante y Purza 2020”, accompanied on guitar by David Delgado, “El Niño de la Fragua.”

Ezequiel Pasamontes, known as “Zarrita”, is the nephew of Niño de Alora and is self-taught. He has enjoyed a stage career stretching more than 20 years, performing in numerous diverse, successful musical projects and is one of the most renowned voices on the current music scene.

Although his sound always maintains the essence of flamenco, his musical skills are multifaceted, as he moves effortlessly from style to style, be it jazz or boleros, amongst others. In 2014, Fox used his song “Me Basta” as the soundtrack to promote the television series “Grey’s Anatomy” and the following year, he presented his album “Camino al Sur.” In 2016, he was a participant in Tele5’s “La Voz” contest and in 2018 he released “Hombre de Papel.”

This show, organized by Mojácar Council’s Culture Department, is part of an ongoing plan to support such events, and many have already been held in the town and its local schools this year through collaboration with Almería Provincial Council.

The venue was originally to be the Centro de Usos Múltiples, but health requirements have made it necessary to move it to the open air. However, the local Culture Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, did point out that for everyone wishing to attend, the use of masks is mandatory, along with socially distancing.