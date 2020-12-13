



Concern is growing in the Vega Baja after a further 21 deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in the region in the last 2 weeks, bringing the total to 193 since March.

There were long queues in Pilar de la Horadada on Thursday as residents stood in line, each waiting to receive a complimentary voucher valued at 30 euros to spend over the Christmas period in any one of the municipality’s shops, hospitality or commercial establishments. A magnificent initiative by the town council.

And the welcome news that the Generalitat has earmarked 221,729 euros for the structural improvement works to the two wastewater pumping stations in Orihuela Costa with the aim of preventing more sewage leaks such as those seen on far too many occasions in recent years.