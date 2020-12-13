MAGNIFICENT 7 





£10,907 fromthehorsesmouth.info Super Heinz

By Andrew Atkinson

Thomas Greatrex rode fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Pink Jazz (13-2) to victory at Wolverhampton on Saturday night to complete a £10,907 Super Heinz.

Adagio (4-9), Kapga De Lily (15-8), Le Patriote (6-4), Monmiral (1-2), The White Mouse (10-3), Super Six (10-11) and Pink Jazz (13-2) returned £10,907 on a Super Heinz (120 bets). The seven horse winning accumulator paid £966.

