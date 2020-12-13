



The torrevejenses lost at home by 23 – 26 in a match in which Antonio Cámeron’s team were second best to Elche

Torrevieja Salud 23-26 Club Balonmano Elche

The Torrevieja Salud Mare Nostrum Handball Club fell to the fitness and pace of a young Elche Handball Club in Saturday’s match betweenthe two teams at the Torrevieja Sports Palace, in a match which saw the return of spectators.

The team led by Antonio Cámeron was beaten by 23 – 26 in a clash where the salineros would once again show deficiencies in their attack.

The match opened up with fairly even exchanges between the two contenders, with the home side taking a narrow, early lead.

This trend continued during the first thirty minutes until the closing minutes of the half where, after several disappointing attacks, Torrevieja went into the interval trailing by two goals (12 – 14).

After the break, Torrevieja Salud continued to be frustrating in attack with turnovers that in the early stages saw Elche move comfortably ahead of their hosts.

Antonio Cámeron stopped the clock with a time-out after ten second half minutes with an unfavourable score of 14 – 19.

There was little that Torrevieja could do in the final stages although they did reduce the gap slightly, but Elche’s young side stood firm in defence to achieve a comfortable 23-26 win.