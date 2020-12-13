



Spectators returned to the fold in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 on Saturday as CF Rafal defeated Racing San Miguel 2-0, notching up a fourth consecutive win to go third in the table, with Racing sitting third bottom.

“It was good to get back and watch games inside the ground, even though the result didn’t go our way,” Racing fan Steve Dobson told The Leader. “Both teams battled well on a very small pitch and it looked like it was heading for a 0-0 draw, until two mistakes in defence allowed CF Rafal to score two goals.

“Overall, even though we lost, the main thing was seeing fans being allowed back in the ground supporting both clubs, after the easing of COVID-19 behind closed doors protocols” added Steve.

The shock result of the day was CD Benijofar suffering a 1-0 home defeat against lowly CF Sporting San Fulgencio who moved up to eleventh place.

Hondon Nieves C dropped to fifth, following Callosa Deportivo CF gaining a 1-0 victory, to go tenth.

Aspe UD A sit in second spot after a comfortable 4-1 home win against CF Monnegre. CF Popular Orihuela are in fourth place, following a 2-1 win against bottom club UD Aspense A.

Atletico de Catral host CD Cox and CD Montesinos travel to Sporting Dolores on Sunday.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 Bigastro CF jumped to third place, following a 3-1 away win at second bottom CF Inter Santa Pola.