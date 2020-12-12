Racing San Miguel looking forward to weekend action





By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel manager Dani Perez Williscroft said the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 club headed into the fixture against fourth placed CF Rafal on Saturday (December 12) with confidence.

“We are eager, as always, especially after spending a week without competing ahead of the festive period,” said RSM coach Dani, after returning to action following a seasonal break last weekend.

CF Rafal went into the game on 12 points, four points behind leaders CD Benijofar, having gained a 4-0 away win at UD Aspense A on November 29, that came on the back of a 3-1 win against CD Montesinos and a 1-0 away win at Hondon Nieves ‘C’.

Racing San Miguel went into the game in tenth spot, with seven points: “Playing at Rafal is always complicated and they went into the fixture having won three consecutive games.

“It was hoped we could get two consecutive victories after defeating Aspe UD ‘A’,” said Dani.

With supporters still prohibited from attending games, due to the coronavirus situation, Dani said: “With the new measures that are being taken soon, hopefully, there will be fans in the stadium.”