Fans return Racing San Miguel at Montesico Blanco after COVID-19 restrictions eased





By Andrew Atkinson

Football supporters will return to watch Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 club Racing San Miguel at the Montesico Blanco after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

“As we anticipated, we were working to adapt the measures of the Ministry of Health, which came into force on December 9, to be able to re-admit the public to the stadium without health risks,” said a spokesperson from the club. The guidelines agreed with the City Council of San Miguel de Salinas (Alicante) and Deportes – San Miguel de Salinas, that apply to both the first team and grassroots football, are up to 50 people able to access the Montesico Blanco, which represents 30% of the seating capacity.

All attendees will occupy a place in the stands, which will be defined by a white point on the step. The safety distance must be kept, regardless of whether or not the attendees are living together.

All attendees must wear a mask. Public access to training is not allowed.

Racing San Miguel host CF Monnegre de Muxtamel ‘A’ at the Montesico Blanco, San Miguel, on December 20.