



The Valencian Community adds 1,695 newly infected and 22 more deaths from COVID-19

A total of 62 new Coronavirus outbreaks have been registered within the Valencian territory

The Valencian Community continues to add a substantial number of new cases of Coronavirus, as shown once again by the daily data update issued by the Ministry of Health where the health authorities record 1,695 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests, putting the total number of positive cases at 113,430 people.

By province, the distribution of new positives is as follows: 147 in Castellón (12,587 in total); 537 in Alicante (38,689 in total), and 1,011 in the province of Valencia (62,152 in total). In addition, there are still 2 unassigned cases.

This brings the total to 11,431 active cases of coronavirus, representing 9.15% of the total positives.

62 new Coronavirus outbreaks

Throughout the Valencian territory a total of 333 new outbreaks of the virus have been registered, distributed between València, Albalat dels Sorells, Sagunto, Vila-real, Alfafar, Vinaròs, Carlet, Orihuela, Elche, Xàbia, Alzira, Puçol, Alicante, Casas Altas , Ayora, Altea, Nules, Torrent, Mislata, Utiel, Casinos, Los Montesinos, San Fulgencio, Picassent, Castelló de la Plana, Paterna, Massamagrell, L’Eliana and Moncada.

22 more deaths

There have been 22 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, so the total number of deaths is now 2,550 people: 339 in the province of Castellón, 920 in Alicante and 1,291 in Valencia.

Situation of Valencian hospitals

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,147 people admitted to the wards: 116 in the province of Castellón, with 20 patients in the ICU; 312 in the province of Alicante, 80 of them in the ICU; and 719 in the province of Valencia, 134 of them in ICU.

Since the last update, there have been 1,583 discharges of patients with coronavirus bringing the total to 110,945 people in the Valencian Community who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began. By provinces: 12,670 in Castellón, 38,036 in Alicante and 60,179 in Valencia. In addition, there are 60 unassigned discharges.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus amounts to 1,833,372, of which 1,668,112 have been through PCR and 165,260 through rapid test.

Senior residences

To date, there are positive cases in 84 nursing homes (4 in the province of Castellón, 27 in the province of Alicante and 53 in the province of Valencia), 15 centres of functional diversity (3 in the province of Castellón, 3 in the province of Alicante and 9 in the province of Valencia) and 4 centres for minors in the province of Valencia.

There are 13 residents classified as new positives, as well as 10 workers infected in the last day and 6 deceased residents.

Currently, 22 residences in the Valencian Community are under active health control surveillance by the Ministry: 9 in the province of Alicante and 13 in the province of Valencia.