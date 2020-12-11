



Sports betting games are becoming more and more popular and sought after by people. With the growth of the internet and social networking sites, many sports betting websites have emerged. The betting sites are convenient and fast for the player but also carry a lot of risk. Access to a reputable online website, app or sports bookie is what any player will be looking for.

The following article will feature the 10 most powerful top ranked sports bookmakers in the UK.

10 best football betting sites in the UK

1. BetVictor

In general, the designs and applications of BetVictor are not too distinctive and outstanding from other sites. The welcome greetings are not stimulating that the player cannot restrain.

The thing that makes this site so appreciated is the good odds. Through many tournaments, especially the Premier League with worldwide coverage, BetVictor is considered to have very fair and accurate betting indicators.

Besides, the membership registration process on the website is also quite simple. Deposit and withdrawal options are diverse, without additional fees. Service and customer support are quick and dedicated.

On this football betting site, with a bet of £5, you can receive a bonus of £30 free bets.

2. Bet365

Bet365 is rated as the best overall betting site in the UK. It is a reputable betting platform with a large number of betting markets.

The website is designed with smart, clearly arranged menus which make it easier to bet on the available matches.

The site will give bonuses to excellent new players. Incentives are often offered before major sports games. In addition, the protection policy and support service of Bet365 are also appreciated.

3. Betfred

This is another bookmaker that is dominating the online betting market. This is a long-standing established bookmaker with great odds.

With the aim of attracting more players, Betfred has launched a new betting tool called “Pick your turn”. Players will be awarded a free bet up to £40 if your first bet fails (the minimum of the first bet is £10).

On this website, withdrawals are processed quickly, supporting live streaming of the sports games being bet on.

The icons on the website are intelligently designed. However, the betting process goes through many options and is a little bit time-consuming. This is the feature that players want this site to improve most.

4. William Hill

Besides an online betting website, William Hill also launched a mobile betting application. So that players can bet even while they are moving.

Apart from this, the site is listed on stock exchanges and licensed in the UK and EU. Thus, choosing William Hill ensures the safety of players. If you are a new registrant, you will receive £10 when wagering £10. Do not stop there, William Hill also has many incentives for members after that.

The website has an intelligent design, all operations are quick and convenient. Customer support service is free and fast.

5. Betfair

Coming to Betfair, players can experience 2 elements simultaneously on one website. One side is a traditional bet with the dealer. Another side is an exchange. If you want to challenge yourself with the exchange but are not familiar with it, you can try betting on other bettors.

In addition, the website makes great mobile apps for Exchange and Sportsbook. This allows betting and trading directly on your mobile phone.

Betfair has a wide range of betting, including TV shows, esports, award shows, and even political shows. Deposit and withdrawal applications on Betfair are also highly valued, mainly through the Paypal method.

6. Coral

Coral is a popular name in direct betting. The construction of an online betting website helped its reputation become more popular.

The site is well built, with quick menus and options that allow players to format what they are viewing. This makes the betting process quicker and more convenient.

Great welcome bonus, wagering £5 get £20 of the free bet. Also, the users can join the ‘correct 4’ game for free. With bets of only £1-2, you have a chance of getting £50 in cash.

Coral has good odds, with over 30 sports markets for you to bet on. Besides, this website also has a live streaming function in certain sports markets.

7. Paddy Power

Paddy Power offers betting services to players on both the website and the mobile app.

The designs are considered to be quite simple, but it still takes you a little time to get used to and navigate.The odds here are not on the top of the market, but the cashback service and promotions help Coral win the hearts of many players.

The wide-wave betting market covers most of the esports and other specials available on the website or app. Coral does not accept electronic money, most players deposit their money into the Paddy Power Cash Card PPlus and use it as a prepaid card to make bets.

8. Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes is the name at the forefront of the horse racing betting market, but it does not mean that this site loses to other betting sites in the football market. This is arguably the oldest bookmaker in the world. Currently, Ladbrokes has more than 2,700 betting shops across many countries.

With a diversified betting market and a large number of players around the world, the deposit and withdrawal feature on this website is optimized for fast speed, compatible with 18 currencies.

Another thing that motivates players to log into the website is the 1,2, FREE game. The way to play is so simple, you only need to correctly predict the score of 3 games, you will have a chance to win £100. This money can be used to place bets or withdraw to your account.

9. 888Sport

888Sport is a betting site with a large number of players because of its huge sign-up bonus. With your first deposit, you have a chance to win £100 of your free bet.

Besides the betting site, the betting app is also well built with ideal odds. In order to create a variety of new activities, the website also creates separate Casino, Poker, or Pingo platforms. In particular, 888Sprorts gives a lot of statistics on football matches, which will help players easily navigate and improve their proportion of winning.

With a wide betting market that includes dozens of tournaments from all over the world, this is worth considering if you want to choose a reputable online football betting site.

10. Vbet

Vbet is an emerging name in the UK betting scene. However, with many highly-rated features, this website is expected to become a formidable opponent of other major websites in the near future.

This is Arsenal FC’s official betting partner, so players can be completely assured of the legality and safety of this betting site. The website is smartly and modernly designed, works well, and optimizes the betting steps for the player to use easily and quickly.

Another advantage of Vbet is that the minimum deposit is quite low when compared to other websites. Low-risk odds and bonus offer for registered members.

Betting contains many dangers, but it is also a game of challenge. If you know how to calculate, analyze and choose a reliable site, this is your own chance to win money from your favorite sport. These football betting websites above are all the best ones in the UK.