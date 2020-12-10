



Torrevieja has now got a fully functioning 700 square metre ice rink which is situated in the fairground along el paseo dique de Levante. It will be open over the Christmas and Three Kings periods through to 10 January from 12 noon until 10pm.

The rink is a private initiative supported by the Torrevieja City Council Trade, Hospitality and Tourism, the Torrevieja Small and Medium sized Business Association and the Torrevieja y Comarca Hospitality Entrepreneurs Association.

The rink is housed in a large marquee so as to prevent the ice sheet from being affected by the proximity of the sea. It has a skating surface of more than 500 square metres and there is also an area dedicated to the hire of skates.