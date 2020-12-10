Tizzard-Power eye Doncaster bet365 December Novices’ Chase with Ofallthejoints





By Andrew Atkinson

Colin Tizzard and Robbie Power are tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Grade 2 bet365 December Novices’ Chase over 2 miles 7 furlongs with Ofallthejoints (2.05) at Doncaster on Saturday.

Six-year-old Ofallthejoints won a Class 3 at Exeter in November over 3 miles, ran third of 11 at Aintree in October over 3 miles, and finished third of seven in a Class 1 race last December.

Manofthemountain (3.15) trained by Miss E. C. Lavelle and ridden by Thomas Bellamy is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C2 bet365 Handicap Chase over 2m 7f.

Manofthemountain was noted when finishing fourth in a C2 race behind Frodon, West Approach and Cloth Cap in October over 3m 1f.

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 11.50 Alexander James (ew). 12.20 Duke Of Navan (ew). 12.55 Theatre Legend (ew). 1.30 Alright Marlene (ew). 2.05 Ofallthejoints. 2.40 Monmiral. 3.15 Manofthemountain (ew).

