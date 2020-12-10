



There were long queues in Pilar de la Horadada on Thursday as residents stood in line, each waiting to receive a complimentary voucher valued at 30 euros to spend over the Christmas period in any one of the municipality’s shops, hospitality or commercial establishments that are supporting the campaign, the list of which will be published on the council website www.pilardelahoradada.org.

The Councillor for Commerce, José Antonio Martínez, explained that, with this initiative, it is intended “to support local commerce by promoting spending in shops, services venues and hotels while allowing Pilarean families to save 30 euros on their local Christmas purchases”.

The Council is distributing a total of 300,000 euros during the campaign by issuing 10,000 vouchers each worth 30 euros to promote local spending.

The vouchers, one per household, are available to the 21,000 residents of legal age, who were registered in Pilar de la Horadada prior to March 14, 2020, when the state of alarm began, and who are still registered in the town as of December 1.

The council will issue one voucher to the first registered person of each address who physically attends the distribution point, located in the white marquee in the Andrés Murcia Viudas park, with their valid identity document, until December 16. Opening hours are 9am – 1pm and 4pm – 7pm.

On Thursday, the first day of the council initiative, a council spokesman said that the uptake had been very brisk with many hundreds of residents already picking up their 30 euro voucher.

The measure is part of the Impulse Plan for Economic Reactivation that the PP government team has been carrying out in recent months aimed at families, companies and the self-employed, in order to reduce the economic and social impact that it is being caused by the current health crisis.

The local council has provided 1.5 million euros for the plan aimed at the business fabric of the municipality. Among other measures aimed at improving the local economy, the City is going to distribute aid of half a million euros among locally self-employed, who may each request financial assistance of up to a thousand euros to alleviate the losses caused to their businesses by the state of alarm and enforced closure.

In addition, the municipality will give each of the 400 municipal employees two vouchers for an amount of 25 euros that can be exchanged until January 10 at and of the 150 bars, restaurants, shops and businesses that are part of the campaign.