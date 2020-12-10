



Christmas good will was again demonstrated by the Rendezvous Club, who meet every Thursday in the Emerald Isle, with their latest donation to Reach Out where they donated a Christmas parcel for every one of the 47 Families supported by the Torrevieja charity, containing something for all the children and parents.

They Club has been supporting Reach Out all year and regularly provide donations, both financial and for the shop.

The gifts will be delivered to the children in time for Christmas making it just a little better for many of the families that would normally have so little to celebrate.