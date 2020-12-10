‘MIRACLE’ AS CURTIS AND HORNBY TAKE HORROR FALL





By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey Ben Curtis is set to undergo scans after a fall at Wolverhampton on December 8 that left him and fellow jockey Rob Hornby injured.

“Thank you for all the concern. I am pleased to say I’m home – just banged and bruised,” said Curtis, who said he felt like he’d been hit by a bus 24 hours after the incident.

“I will be getting some scans – but I’ll take that – and so relieved that Rob and the horses all walked away,” said Curtis.

“I’m just battered and bruised. It was a nasty fall and a miracle me and Rob are okay. The medical team were great,” said Curtis.

“Thank you for all the kind messages. Very blessed to have walked away from the fall at Wolverhampton, pleased all the horses were okay,” added Hornby.

Hornby was unseated from Villanelle in the Betway Casino Handicap that lead to Curtis and horse Fortultous being brought down.

Both jockeys were attended to by medics. Hornby managed to sit up with Curtis later rising to his feet and getting into an ambulance unaided.

Jockey Kieran O’Neill was given a 12 days suspension by the stewards for careless riding following an inquiry into the horror incident.

“I will be going to the physio and have a few days off,” said Hornby, set to return at the weekend.

“Luckily I stayed conscious so I remembered it all. Ben took a bad slap and was unconscious – luckily he walked away from it. Thankfully the horses were fine,” said Hornby.

