Master Tommytucker and Al Dancer Cheltenham Caspian Caviar Gold Cup Handicap Chase head-to-head





By Andrew Atkinson

Paul Nicholls trained Master Tommytucker and Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Al Dancer go to post in the 19 runners Grade 3 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup 2m 4 1/2f Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday, December 12, having swerved the re-scheduled Caspian Caviar Gold Cup on Friday.

Both opted to miss the Grade 2 race, switched from Huntingdon to Cheltenham after flooding forced the cancellation of its flagship meeting on December 6.

Nine-year-old Master Tommytucker won at Haydock Park and Huntingdon in November, the former under Sam Twiston-Davies in the Class 2, 2 miles 5 1/2 furlongs Chase on soft ground, when beating Good Boy Bobby, when eased after making all.

Seven-year-old Al Dancer 13-2 (1.50) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran third of 16 at Cheltenham last month in the Paddy Power Gold Cup behind Coole Cody (10st 5lbs) the latter receiving a stone and three pounds.

Al Dancer (11st 6lbs) won at Newton Abbot in October over 2m 5f when beating Master Tommytucker (11st).

Ballyandy (3.00) 8-1 trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies and ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Grade 2 Unibet International Hurdle over 2 miles.

Call Me Lord (14-1) trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by James Bowen is worthy of each-way support.

CHELTENHAM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 12.05 Adagio. 12.40 Chantry House. 1.15 Ibleo. 1.50 Al Dancer (ew). 2.25 Danny Kirwan. 3.00 Ballyandy (ew); Call Me Lord (ew). 3.35 The White Mouse.

