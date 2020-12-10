



The Las Salinas Petanca League Mixed triples tournament, which was held on the Sunday 6th December, was a great success. With 28 teams participating, the event was held at San Luis and Franco Belgas terrains, to ensure social distancing regulations were upheld.

The winners of the competition were in 1st place Agnes Fernandez, Marc Biancone, Guy Fernandez, team Ricon de Petro with 4 wins +32 points, 2nd place Nicolle De Smet, Eduardo Martos, Roland Jacquemin, team Rocajuna with 3 wins +22 points, 3rd place Daniel Bertin, Alan Volard, Michele Santiago, team Franco Belgas with 3 wins +17 points.

All teams received medals and prizes from the sponsors of this competition, Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja. The chosen charity for the competition was DEBRA (butterfly Children}, who have their local shop in Peublo Bravo, Ciudad Quesada.

The volunteers braving the 8 degrees centigrade temperatures were Anne and Pat, who were on hand to sell raffle tickets, raising a total of 237 euros.

Congratulations to the top three teams, and thank you to all the enthusiastic competitors who entered this competition.