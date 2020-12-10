Ellison out to pot bookies with Snookered!





By Andrew Atkinson

Brian Ellison saddles Snookered 8-1 (1.45) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Class 5 BetWay Handicap over 2 miles ridden by Harry Russell at Newcastle on Saturday.

Six-year-old Snookered, who ran in Class 1 company at Haydock Park in January, fell at the last at Catterick last month and was noted when fourth at Carlisle in a C3 over 1m 7f behind Protektorat in October.

NEWCASTLE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.45 Snookered (ew). 2.20 Rainbow Dreamer. 2.55 Daawy (ew). 3.30 Navajo Spring. 4.00 Restitution. 4.30 Firmament (ew). 5.00 Longroom (ew).

HEREFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.12 What About Time. 12.47 Elan De Balme (ew). 1.22 Kapga De Lily. 1.57 Le Patriote. 2.32 Fugitives Drift. 3.07 Royal Claret (ew). 3.42 Super Six.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info Selections: 4.15 Pink Jazz (ew). 4.45 Don’t Jump George (ew). 5.15 Lucky Robin (ew). 5.45 Sandyman (ew). 6.15 Quiet Place. 6.45 Kath’s Toyboy. 7.15 El Hombre (ew). 7.45 Eye Of The Water (ew). 8.15 Paddy Power (ew).

