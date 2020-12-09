



Despite all the problems at the present time besetting the world with Covid 19, etc., several activity groups within the Torrevieja U3A are still managing to run their activities for the members. Petanca, Cribbage and Padel are amongst those groups still operating.

The Social Cycling group is re-grouping In order to try and attract more members. After 5 years of regular cycling activities they are attempting to open up to new cyclists. At the moment they ride every Wednesday from different starting points around the Torrevieja U3A area.

Usually the rides are between 20Km and 30Km.However, from now on every other week the rides will be less than 16Km (10 miles) in the hope of attracting more of our many members to join them. They are open to all types of bike, e-bikers are a growing part of their group and are very welcome.

Anyone interested in taking part should be, or become, a member of the Torrevieja U3A. Details of how to join can be found on our website torreviejau3a.org.