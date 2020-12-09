



CD At. Aspe C 1 – 3 Torrevieja C.F.

The Senior Ladies team is on a roll, climbing the league table following it’s second consecutive win.

Torrevieja pressed the opposition from the opening seconds of the game, mounting regular attacks on the Aspian goal.

The only surprising aspect of the opening period was that it took so long for the visitors to open the scoring, but just a minute before the interval Laura was on target to put Torrevieja in front.

The Aspense team upped their game in the second half as they went in search of an equalising goal pushed very hard to find the equalizer, but a defensive mix up in just the 4th minute of the period saw Sam pounce on a loose ball to score from close range and extend the visitors lead.

Aspe were able to pull one back midway through the half following a defensive mix up but Ana sealed the ponts for Torrevieja Feminino on the half hour beating the Asñpe keeper with a shot from outside the box.

The girls from Torrevieja are now preparing for this weekend’s local derby, when they visit league leaders Orihuela.