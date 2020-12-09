Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 09 December 2020





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards. The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The lottery results for the latest Irish Lottery, Irish Lotto Plus 1, and Irish Lotto Plus 2 draws are:

Wednesday 09 December 2020

Irish Lotto Results

13 14 28 29 34 47 45

Plus 1 Lotto Results

18 20 32 44 46 47 36

Plus 2 Lotto Results

03 16 17 26 37 43 15

Jackpot (€): € 2,500,000

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Saturday 12 December 2020

€ 3,000,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 2,331,129 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 38,522 0 € 0 Match 5 € 1,540 15 € 23,100 Match 4 plus Bonus € 264 22 € 5,808 Match 4 € 62 611 € 37,882 Match 3 plus Bonus € 32 778 € 24,896 Match 3 € 10 11,125 € 111,250 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 7,234 € 21,702

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 0 € 0 Match 5 € 500 14 € 7,000 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 17 € 850 Match 4 € 20 554 € 11,080 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 684 € 6,840 Match 3 € 3 8,827 € 26,481 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 7,081 € 14,162

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown