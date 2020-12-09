Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 09 December 2020

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards. The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The lottery results for the latest Irish Lottery, Irish Lotto Plus 1, and Irish Lotto Plus 2 draws are:

Wednesday 09 December 2020
Irish Lotto Results
13
14
28
29
34
47
45
Plus 1 Lotto Results
18
20
32
44
46
47
36
Plus 2 Lotto Results
03
16
17
26
37
43
15
Jackpot (€): € 2,500,000
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Saturday 12 December 2020
€ 3,000,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 2,331,1290Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 38,5220€ 0
Match 5€ 1,54015€ 23,100
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 26422€ 5,808
Match 4€ 62611€ 37,882
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 32778€ 24,896
Match 3€ 1011,125€ 111,250
Match 2 plus Bonus*€37,234€ 21,702

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0000€ 0
Match 5€ 50014€ 7,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5017€ 850
Match 4€ 20554€ 11,080
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 10684€ 6,840
Match 3€ 38,827€ 26,481
Match 2 plus Bonus*€27,081€ 14,162

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5002€ 5,000
Match 5€ 25015€ 3,750
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2526€ 650
Match 4€ 10515€ 5,150
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 5855€ 4,275
Match 3€ 310,687€ 32,061
Match 2 plus Bonus*€28,341€ 16,682

