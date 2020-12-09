



Rapid antibody tests are beginning to arrive at pharmacies in the province of Alicante. This will be the first time that such chemists have been able to provide a test related to covid, in this case rapid tests with which the patient will be able to find out if they have developed antibodies against this viral disease.

The test is starting to arrive but only in small numbers so pharmacies have only received a few tests so far. It is understood that they will be sold at a price of between 25 and 28 euros,

The test is self-diagnostic, meaning that the patient buys it at the pharmacy and takes the test at home with a needle prick to the finger. The results are obtained in 10 minutes and will show whether there is the presence of IgM antibodies, which indicate a recent infection, but not necessarily an active one, or Ig, which indicate that the infection has already been overcome.

In order to buy these tests, a doctor’s prescription is necessary. They are said to be 90% effective and the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) has given the go-ahead for their sale.

However, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, called for caution, stating that the tests are not “a security passport” and their positive result must still be confirmed by a PCR test in a health centre.

But the anticipated arrival of the tests is still arousing great interest with many pharmacies receiving phone calls from clients wishing to reserve a test.