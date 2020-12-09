



The Municipal Nativity Scene has been installed in the Plaza de la Constitución and is now open to the public. Admission is free and well worth a visit.

The council has also published their program of Christmas activities which includes a video call for children from Father Christmas himself. The mayor, José Sampere, said that the events “are necessary to encourage everyone after a few very hard months and to preserve the illusion for children on these special days.”

Youngsters wishing to speak to Father Christmas can do so for about ten minutes by entering the code given to them at school, together with the preferred times, onto the webpage http://vienenlosreyesmagos.com/sanfulgencio from where they will also be able to send a letter.

Calls can take place between 18 – 25 December.

The cultural events themselves will take place in the the Cardenal Belluga theater, where a traditional Christmas concert will take place by the San Fulgencio Musical Union on the morning of Saturday, December 26 from 12:00 hours, followed by a concert by the singer Gisela, scheduled for Sunday December 27 at 5:00 pm, where the children can enjoy their favourite children’s songs live.

Tickets to all shows are free, more information about which can be found on the municipal Facebook page or website.