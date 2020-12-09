



Despite the wretched Covid virus that we are all having to endure, the AACC volunteers are still working hard to raise much needed funds to help in the fight against cancer and also to raise the awareness for early detection, as we all know it can save lives.

Like all other charities the AACC have struggled to raise funds but recently they have been involved in a few events.

In October, to mark International Breast Cancer Awareness the charity raised €2000 thanks to Zenia Boulevard which contributed a percentage of their customer’s receipts. Their assistance once again proved invaluable.

Colin Philpot, a valued member of staff at CK1 Via Park 3, personally raised €901.60 by abstaining from alcohol and staying Sober for October, €200 was donated to Macmillan nurses in the UK and €701.60 to Maria and the Pink Ladies, well done Colin and CK1.

The Local Bar at La Florida held a Christmas Fayre on Friday December 4th on behalf of Maria and the Pink Ladies, where there was an array of Christmas stalls and live entertainment, and €480 was raised on the day even though the weather wasn´t very kind.

All of these funds will be passed directly to the AACC to help in the fight against cancer.

The office has remained open most of the time as they continue to arrange early detection appointments for the people of the local area either. Should you wish to take advantage of this very important service you can call 965 32 9841, email info@pinkladies.es or visit the web site at www.pinkladies.es

The office at Playa Flamenca is now closed for the festive season and will reopen Monday 11th January 2021 but you can still arrange early detection appointments during this period via the appointments page on the web site.