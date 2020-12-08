



On Friday 4th December the president of HELP Murcia Mar Menor, Christine Baillie met with the Mayor of Los Alcazares, Mario Cervera, and donated 20 tablets to the schools of the Municipality.

The tablets will be used to help students who do not have their own home computers or tablets and are suffering from the digital divide when they need to distance learn especially during these days of Covic 19 and the restrictions that the virus is putting on the local population.

The mayor was very interested in the Charity and asked about it`s fund raising activities and who benefits from it`s donations. He was very appreciative of HELP asking the Town Hall if it could help the students of the local schools in the area.

Also present at the presentation were Marina Gema Garate Perez, Councilor for Education, Health and Heritage and Joanne Scott the Foreigners Representative PSOE executive who assisted HELP in negotiating with the Town Hall.

For more information about HELP during the restrictions please call at our Outlet in the Oasis Bolivar, Los Alcazares.