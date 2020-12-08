Euromillions results and lottery winning numbers for Tuesday, 08 December 2020, draw 1380





The Euromillions lottery results and winning numbers are published shortly after each Euro millions draw which takes place in Paris at 21:00 on Friday and Tuesday evenings.

The Euro millions jackpot prize for this draw is approximately €200 million.

The winning Euro Millions lottery numbers for the draw held on Tuesday, 08th December 2020 are:

Euro Millions Lottery Results

Tuesday 08 December 2020

01 04 21 24 46 02 12

El Millón (ES): HQJ69784

UK Euromillions Prize Breakdown

A complete breakdown of the Euro Millions lottery prize fund for this week’s draw are published shortly after the draw has finished. These will be published below when they become available.

Here is the UK Euromillions lottery prize breakdown for the draw held on Tuesday, 08 December 2020.

Matched Numbers Prize Per Winner Prize Fund UK Winners Total Winners 5 plus 2 stars 0 Rollover! 0 5 plus 1 star 4 5 £35,040.00 16 3 £11,680.00 4 plus 2 stars 65 4 plus 1 star 1,319 3 plus 2 stars 2,616 4 £21,785.60 3,106 851 £25.60 2 plus 2 stars 38,177 3 plus 1 star 58,844 3 £227,418.60 142,857 39,898 £5.70 1 plus 2 stars 203,482 2 plus 1 star 874,394 2 £1,338,091.70 2,132,408 581,779 £2.30

NOTE: In the UK, EuroMillions lottery prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date. Lottery winnings from tickets purchased for this draw can be claimed until Sunday, 06 June 2021.

Spain Euromillions Prize Breakdown

Here is the Spanish Euromillions lottery prize breakdown for the draw held on Tuesday, 08 December 2020.

Matched Numbers Prize Per Winner Prize Fund Spain Winners Total Winners 5 plus 2 stars € 200,000,000.00 € 0.00 0 Rollover! 0 5 plus 1 star € 5,684,144.44 € 0.00 0 4 5 € 19,431.34 € 19,431.34 1 £11,680.00 4 plus 2 stars € 1,489.82 € 10,428.74 7 65 4 plus 1 star € 135.24 € 24,748.92 183 1,319 3 plus 2 stars € 72.09 € 24,654.78 342 2,616 4 € 42.66 € 21,031.38 493 £25.60 2 plus 2 stars € 17.36 € 86,261.84 4,969 38,177 3 plus 1 star € 12.56 € 104,298.24 8,304 58,844 3 € 9.63 € 202,133.70 20,990 £5.70 1 plus 2 stars € 8.19 € 215,814.69 26,351 203,482 2 plus 1 star € 6.00 € 724,764.00 120,794 874,394 2 € 3.97 € 1,227,758.23 309,259 £2.30

NOTE: In Spain, EuroMillions lottery prizes must be claimed within 90 days of the draw date. Lottery winning from tickets purchased for this draw can be claimed until Monday, 08 March 2021.

About the Euromillions Lottery

The Euromillions lottery is played across nine European countries. These are Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The Euro millions lottery draws and the game offers a minimum guaranteed Euromillions jackpot of €17 million. In the past, has rolled over to a staggering €190 million. This top prize is set to increase to a whopping €200 in February when new rules are introduced which will also mean bigger jackpots and more regular Superdraws.

How to play the Euromillions Lottery

To play the Euromillions lottery jackpot, five main numbers between 1 and 50 and two lucky stars between 1 and 12 are picked. If all five main numbers and both Lucky Stars are matched, the player wins the EuroMillions jackpot prize.

