Euromillions results and lottery winning numbers for Tuesday, 08 December 2020, draw 1380

The Euromillions lottery results and winning numbers are published shortly after each Euro millions draw which takes place in Paris at 21:00 on Friday and Tuesday evenings.
The Euro millions jackpot prize for this draw is approximately €200 million.
The winning Euro Millions lottery numbers for the draw held on Tuesday, 08th December 2020 are:
The full Millionaire results will be published soon.
A complete breakdown of the Euro Millions lottery prize fund for this week’s draw are published shortly after the draw has finished. These will be published below when they become available.
UK Euromillions Prize Breakdown
Here is the UK Euromillions lottery prize breakdown for the draw held on Tuesday, 08 December 2020.
|Matched Numbers
|Prize Per Winner
|Prize Fund
|UK Winners
|Total Winners
|5 plus 2 stars
|0
|Rollover! 0
|5 plus 1 star
|4
|5
|£35,040.00
|16
|3
|£11,680.00
|4 plus 2 stars
|65
|4 plus 1 star
|1,319
|3 plus 2 stars
|2,616
|4
|£21,785.60
|3,106
|851
|£25.60
|2 plus 2 stars
|38,177
|3 plus 1 star
|58,844
|3
|£227,418.60
|142,857
|39,898
|£5.70
|1 plus 2 stars
|203,482
|2 plus 1 star
|874,394
|2
|£1,338,091.70
|2,132,408
|581,779
|£2.30
Spain Euromillions Prize Breakdown
Here is the Spanish Euromillions lottery prize breakdown for the draw held on Tuesday, 08 December 2020.
|Matched Numbers
|Prize Per Winner
|Prize Fund
|Spain Winners
|Total Winners
|5 plus 2 stars
|€ 200,000,000.00
|€ 0.00
|0
|Rollover! 0
|5 plus 1 star
|€ 5,684,144.44
|€ 0.00
|0
|4
|5
|€ 19,431.34
|€ 19,431.34
|1
|£11,680.00
|4 plus 2 stars
|€ 1,489.82
|€ 10,428.74
|7
|65
|4 plus 1 star
|€ 135.24
|€ 24,748.92
|183
|1,319
|3 plus 2 stars
|€ 72.09
|€ 24,654.78
|342
|2,616
|4
|€ 42.66
|€ 21,031.38
|493
|£25.60
|2 plus 2 stars
|€ 17.36
|€ 86,261.84
|4,969
|38,177
|3 plus 1 star
|€ 12.56
|€ 104,298.24
|8,304
|58,844
|3
|€ 9.63
|€ 202,133.70
|20,990
|£5.70
|1 plus 2 stars
|€ 8.19
|€ 215,814.69
|26,351
|203,482
|2 plus 1 star
|€ 6.00
|€ 724,764.00
|120,794
|874,394
|2
|€ 3.97
|€ 1,227,758.23
|309,259
|£2.30
About the Euromillions Lottery
The Euromillions lottery is played across nine European countries. These are Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
The Euro millions lottery draws and the game offers a minimum guaranteed Euromillions jackpot of €17 million. In the past, has rolled over to a staggering €190 million. This top prize is set to increase to a whopping €200 in February when new rules are introduced which will also mean bigger jackpots and more regular Superdraws.
How to play the Euromillions Lottery
To play the Euromillions lottery jackpot, five main numbers between 1 and 50 and two lucky stars between 1 and 12 are picked. If all five main numbers and both Lucky Stars are matched, the player wins the EuroMillions jackpot prize.
