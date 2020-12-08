



The Valencian Community has registered 2,120 new cases of coronavirus since last Friday’s update, which put the total number of positives at 110,208 people. By province, the distribution of new cases is as follows: 136 in Castellón (12,274 in total); 630 in Alicante (37,741 in total) , and 1,354 in the province of Valencia (60,191 in total). In addition, there are still 2 unassigned cases.

Since the last update, there have been 2,788 discharges to patients with coronavirus bringing the total to 106,694 people in the Valencian Community who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began. By provinces: 12,332 in Castellón, 36,586 in Alicante and 57,720 in Valencia. In addition, there are 56 unassigned discharges.

There are now 12,417 active cases, which represents 10.21% of the total number of positives.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,158 people admitted, 188 less than last Monday: 111 in the province of Castellón, with 17 patients in ICU; 337 in the province of Alicante, 86 of them in the ICU ; and 710 in the province of Valencia, 141 of them in ICU. In the case of intensive care units, there are 43 fewer patients than a week ago.

A total of 14 deaths from coronavirus have been registered since the last update, so the total number of deaths is now 2,491 people: 332 in the province of Castellón, 890 in Alicante and 1,269 in Valencia.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus amounts to 1,810,044 of which 1,646,075 have been through PCR and 163,969 through rapid test.

To date, there are positive cases in 85 nursing homes (4 in the province of Castellón, 28 in the province of Alicante and 53 in the province of Valencia), 15 centres of functional diversity (3 in the province of Castellón, 3 in the province of Alicante and 9 in the province of Valencia) and 3 centres for minors in the province of Valencia.

Positive new residents: 48

Positive New Workers: 16

Deceased residents: 1

Currently, 17 residences in the Valencian Community are under active surveillance by the Ministry of health: 8 in the province of Alicante and 9 in the province of Valencia.