



CBD oil vs Hemp oil

Your doctor recommended a full spectrum CBD oil. Your friend says she just started using hemp oil. Are they the same thing? It’s so difficult to know with all of these new products on the market. Which is which? What is what? Are they all the same?

The simple answer is – no, they are not the same. It is easy to confuse them, though, because both hemp oil and full spectrum CBD oil come from the same plant – hemp.

So, what is CBD oil?

CBD (cannabidiol) is a naturally occurring compound found in the hemp plant, which is now legal to cultivate in all 50 American states and across the European Union. There can be a confusion between CBD products and marijuana, because they both come from the same family of plants (cannabis), but there is a difference. Pure CBD oil products are extracted from hemp with little to no trace of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) which is the psychoactive component – providing the ‘high’ associated with smoking marijuana.

CBD oil is used by many as a remedy for an array of medical conditions including pain, inflammation, anxiety and depression. It doesn’t get you high and is non habit forming, making it an intriguing option for those seeking to avoid the negative side effects of opioids and antidepressants.

OK, what is hemp oil?

Hemp oil, or hemp seed oil as it is sometimes called, is obtained by pressing hemp seeds. Cold pressed, unrefined hemp oil is greenish in color and has a nutty flavor. Hemp oil does not contain significant amounts of THC, as it is not present in the seeds.

Hemp oil is mostly used as a nutritional supplement and is also found in many skin care products.

What are the benefits of hemp oil?

It is rich in fatty acids, which we obtain from food, and are vital for the normal operation of all body systems. Hemp oil contains omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids in a ratio of 3:1, which is proposed to be the ideal ratio.

Research into the benefits of hemp oil is limited, but the early results are promising. The fatty acids in hemp oil are thought to be effective in fighting many skin conditions including:

Eczema

Acne

Psoriasis

Recent studies also suggest that adding omega-3s, such as those found in hemp oil, to your diet can reduce inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids have long been used as a mood regulator.

What is full spectrum CBD oil?

Full spectrum refers to an oil that contains all the cannabinoids that are naturally occuring in the cannabis plant. Full spectrum products are high in CBD and very low in THC (<0.3%). Full spectrum CBD oil is associated with the entourage effect, which refers to the increased effectiveness of multiple cannabinoids working together.

What are the benefits of CBD oil?

Here’s the Top 5 Reasons to try it, with some recent research for flavor.

Pain – Studies have shown that CBD may help reduce chronic pain by impacting endocannabinoid receptor activity, reducing inflammation and interacting with neurotransmitters (1) Anxiety – A Brazilian study revealed a significant reduction in anxiety during a public speaking test. (2) Depression – CBD oil has actually shown promise as a treatment for both depression and anxiety, leading many who live with these disorders to become interested in this natural approach. Acne – Based on recent scientific studies, CBD oil may help treat acne due to its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to reduce sebum production. (3) Heart Health – CBD Oil has shown recent promise in its ability to reduce high blood pressure. (4)

So, if you’re ready to try pure CBD or hemp oil, talk to your doctor for a recommendation. If you don’t have that luxury, start with a small dose and work your way up. To shop for the best full spectrum CBD oil visit CBD Reakiro Shop.

