



Sporting Dolores CF and CD Montesinos – both promoted to the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 last season – meet on the weekend December 12/13 in a Christmas cracker fixture.

Following relegation two seasons ago to the 2nd Regional CD Dolores first team went under the management of the municipality’s youth football school, and Sporting Dolores CF was founded, with Javi Martínez as coach.

In what was a period of turmoil for the club, following the Gota Fria-DANA, the team were unable to play and train in the Alameda de Dolores.

Albatera, Crevillente, San Isidro and other municipalities hosted games, ahead of the preparation of Sporting Dolores CF during their first campaign, having competed in Group 13 of the 2nd Regional, away from home.

The Dolorencos showed ambition, thereonin, and topped the table, prior to the COVID-19 postponement of the 2019-20 season.

The decision of the FFCV to postpone fixtures ended in promotion to Primera Regional of Sporting Dolores CF, along with CD Montesinos.

Valencia fixtures w/e December 12/13. 1st Regional Group 10: CF Rafal v Racing San Miguel; Callosa Deportivo CF B v Hondon Nieves CF; Atletico de Catral CF v CD Cox; CF Popular Orihuela v UD Aspense A; CD Benijofar v CF Sporting de San Fulgencio; Aspe UD A v CF Monnegre; Sporting Dolores CF v CD Montesinos.

2nd Regional Group 17: Formentera CF v FB Redován CF; CF Atletico Algorfa v CD Horadada Thiar A; Sporting Saladar v Atletico Benejuzar A; Atletico Crevillente v Torrevieja CF; CF Inter Pola A v Bigastro CF; Guardamar Soccer CD A v CF Prome.

