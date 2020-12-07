



The Spanish Individual Championship, held in Alfafar (Valencia) from December 1 to 6, reaped magnificent rewards for Torrevieja’s Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club

Gymnast Lucía Leshan Cañas Mendo won the silver medal and was proclaimed National Runner-up in the junior category. On achieving her silver she came first with the ball and ribbon third with the rope, thus being the Champion of Spain by autonomy.

Tatyana Shevchyk, won the Bronze Medal in the general class of the senior category after some spectacular exercises with which she came first with the hoop apparatus and second with the ball. With these magnificent results she also was crowned Champion of Spain by autonomy.

Miley Martínez, debuted at this level and also came away with a Bronze Medal in the general class of the Alevín category. In the hoop exercise she was second and third with the clubs, for which she was awrded the title of Champion of Spain by autonomy.

Great results for the Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club in Torrevieja which continues it’s excellent winning streak, after having achieved four medals in the Base Spain Championship this year and three podiums at the very highest level of national gymnastics, now firmly established as one of the very best clubs across the whole of Spain.