



The Orihuela City Council has issued an environmental report modifying the partial plan in Orihuela Costa by which a privately endowed plot of land dedicated for sports use is changed, allowing it now to be used to build more properties.

The plot has an area of ​​10,524 square meters with capacity for 35 homes.

The developer, Santa Cruz Urbana, which owns the land in the partial plan of Sector 0-1 of Las Filipinas, says that since the plot was set aside in the General Plan (PGOU) reserving the area for private sports facilities, almost three decades ago, “there has still been no development, despite the passing years and despite also, the period of real estate expansion.”

As a result of its abandonment, the site, they say, is now being used for uncontrolled dumping of rubbish and debris, which the owner has to periodically remove.

The plot is surrounded by more houses and the tertiary zone of “Tiro al Pichón”, in Las Filipinas. Among the signatories making the application, is the architect Javier Mora, a Ciudadanos councillor in the small municipality of Granja de Rocamora.

He explained that the Valencian Urban Planning Law (LOTUP) contains an option to reclassify such land if they remain undeveloped.