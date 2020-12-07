



For the third year running local Masonic Lodges and their supporters stuffed shoeboxes full of toys to brighten up Christmas for those most in need of cheering up over the festive season.

Organised by Freddie and Carol Samrai, the humble couple worked their magic to make this year’s ‘Christmas Shoebox Drive’ yet another success to put a few more smiles on the faces of more than a hundred local underprivileged children.

This year they presented the shoeboxes to Torrevieja’s Cruz Roja, who are directly in touch with dozens of families, many of them having been hit even harder this year because of the Covid pandemic.

Freddie and Carol said, “This year has been very difficult for many of us but again, very good friends, with very big hearts, helped us fill more than 100 boxes with Christmas gifts. We should never forget that children are our future and we hope that these small gifts will make Christmas that little bit more special and provide them with great memories.”

Freddie continued, “This year it was not possible for us to do our usual fundraising due to the crisis and so we’d like to give a huge word of thanks to Salvador Artesano Torrevieja, the staff of Anti-Crisis Torrevieja, Quesada Ladies Club, the members of Caledonia Lodge 68, La Siesta Lodge 79, Torrevieja Installed Master 108 plus the dozens of anonymous donations from very good friends, who made it all possible.”

This year’s presentation was attended by Torrevieja’s Councillor for Foreign Residents, Gitte Lund Thomsen, from Cruz Roja, Loli, Davey and Angeles plus John, Jill, Sue, Mike, Carol and Freddie from the Lodges. For more information on local Masonic lodges please contact Freddie (661 126 359) or visit www.masonic-lodge.info/MLI/mli138.htm.