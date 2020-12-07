



By Andrew Atkinson

Final farewells have been made to Gary Lowe, the former football player and manager, who died following a heart attack in Spain on October 23, aged 61.

“Fifty people paid their respects to Gary in Spain, whose funeral was at 11.30am on December 4 in the UK. It was a really good turn out,” pal and fellow Mancunian Rob Ratcliffe, amongst mourners who gathered at the La Hacienda bar in Lo Crispin, told The Leader.

“A plaque is on the wall in tribute to Gary and also a defibrillator is also in situ in the Hacienda bar,” said Rob.

Former Curzon Ashton and Hyde United manager Gary was at Curzon for 11 years taking the club to the semi-finals of the FA Vase and victory against Exeter City in the first round of the FA Cup.

The funeral started at Curzon Ashton FC and his cortege stopped at a statue outside the club.

A poem was read out at the funeral by Gary’s son Benito at Dukinfield Crematorium.

“Gary will be missed for all those football memories but also by many, myself included, as a friend,” said Harry Twamley, finance director and former chairman at Curzon Ashton.

“Gary was full of life and his personality was such that when he came into a room you knew he was there.

“He exuded confidence in the nicest way and cared about people and he would help them personally.

“Gary was a great all-round bloke, and it was great to be in his company,” he added.

Gary was the son of the late Doug Lowe, a former Ashton councillor, and a former pupil at Ashton Grammar School.

Gary signed for Crystal Palace, aged 17, and spent two years at The Eagles. After departing Palace, midfielder Gary was signed by Manchester City manager Malcolm Allison.

Gary also had spells at Hereford United and Cheltenham Town and played non-league at Stalybridge Celtic and Hyde United.

Gary who began his managerial career at Woodley Sports, was appointed Hyde manager in 2011, returning to Hyde at the end of the 2014-15 season.

During his time at the club Gary led Hyde to the National League North title.

Gary, who emigrated to Spain in recent years, leaves son Benito, a semi-pro footballer, and step-daughter Zoey, who gave birth to his first grandchild Gio, a week prior to his passing.

Gary had met Gio on Facebook, during a video chat.