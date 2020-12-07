



Torrevieja has finally awarded the contract for the installation and maintenance of Christmas lighting in the town, following the late withdrawal of the initial tender winner.

The award has been made to the company Iluminaciones Granja S. L. (Rocamora Farm), at a cost of 138,747 euros, 5% less than the initial bid price, which was 152,309 euros.

Iluminaciones Granja S. L. were the company that finished second out of a total of three that participated in this contract.

It is expected that the lighting installation work will begin ton Wednesday 9 December and will reach a far greater number of streets and urbanisations than in previous years