



This year many Christmas Fairs have been cancelled and that is why the artisans of craft association Amata have decided to set up several virtual craft fairs, so that you can always find them if you are looking for some original Christmas presents.

Some months ago, Amata has created www.puebloartesano.es, a Virtual Craft Village where you can watch the artisans at work and buy their products. Now the Village also offers 4 small craft fairs of 10 different stalls each.

Here the artisans show (and sell!) a wide choice of original Christmas presents, and of course, all hand made! And when you cannot find what you are looking for, there is still time to place a special order, because they really enjoy making something more personal!

On the 1st of December 10 more stalls joined the ones already there, adding to the wide choice items of carved wood, pottery and ceramics, cushions and opera bags, 3D caricatures, string puppets, leather bags and jewelry made of silver, aluminium, natural seeds, ceramics or leather.

You can visit the four virtual fairs at https://www.puebloartesano.es/ferias-virtuales.html.

Afterwards you can take a virtual stroll through the rest of the village, as there is so much to see and do, that one visit will probably not be enough to see it all!