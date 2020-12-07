



Writing is one of the most ancient modes of communication, and whether you write by hand or type on your computer, you stand to gain immensely from a writing habit. Many adults have to contend with writing as part of daily living in their personal space.

In the home, people write shopping lists, to-do lists, and some even journal their activities. On the other hand, professional writers contribute to the well-being of members of society through their many forms of writing. Writing remains an expressive tool offering remarkable benefits, which include:

1. Exercises Your Mind

A human mind is a powerful tool whose capabilities to imagine and innovate remain unlimited. There are many writing genres, all of which stimulate the mind as the writer begins to pen down their thoughts. Constant writing is excellent for your cognitive function, as many parts of your brain are involved.

As you write, your mind is actively processing thoughts, ideas, and words in a logical sequence. Besides, your mind remains active, and your retention keeps improving with every piece of writing.

2. Boosts Your Learning Comprehension

Writing and reading complement each other and good writers are generally ardent readers. This means that whatever you read as a writer impacts your work as you draw from other writers’ ideas and combine them with yours. As you write, your recollection and understanding come into play, and the more you do it, the better you become at your learning comprehension. A good learning comprehension will help you maneuver the intrigues of writing with an ease and keep your ideas flowing.

3. Builds Friendships and Connections

Many writers share their work with friends and other acquaintances to pass a message or simply to get some feedback. Thanks to technology and social media, there are limitless avenues for writers to showcase their skills and get followers who read and appreciate their work.

Writer groups help writers link up with other writers and form new friendships that can lead to meaningful collaborations in the future. These groups draw membership from all levels of writers, and beginners can get valuable insight from their experienced counterparts.

4. Source of Income

Writing services are ever in demand, especially with the rise of technology and the growing popularity of remote jobs. Some writers attract premium rates for their content and live the life of their dreams, thanks to writing. The beauty of writing as an income activity is that you can work from home, making it a flexible and accommodating job. Writers can earn by producing content for the print media, web pages, social media, and educational content sites.

5. Relieves Stress

Regular writing is an excellent way to release bottled up emotions and thoughts, which are significant contributors to stress levels. Writing about challenging situations like a job termination, a cancer diagnosis, or a divorce can provide emotional relief and promote writers’ mental health and well-being. Finding words to describe these kinds of experiences can be the first step to seeking professional help to overcome stressful situations.

6. Better Communication Skills

The more you write, the better you become with words, which are the building blocks for effective communication. As you write, you find ways to express your opinions and articulate them properly, which is difficult to achieve with verbal communication. With every topic you tackle in an article, you expand your knowledge base and become better at communication.

7. Boosts Your Confidence

It takes diligence and determination to perfect your writing skills, and one of the rewards of long-term writing is higher levels of confidence. When you have published tons of articles on a specific topic, you gain confidence and are likely to become an authority in your field, depending on your social circle’s size and nature. Besides, you are no longer afraid to venture into complex subjects since you already know what you need to do to grasp the topics.

8. Impacts Future Generations

One of the world’s most treasured writers, Shakespeare still inspires the world hundreds of years later. Apart from his mastery of the English language, readers can draw valuable lessons on life from his work. His projection of human weaknesses in tragedies like Othello and their ability to bring reputable figures to their downfall is still very relevant in modern society. Good writers are immortalized in their works and influence the masses remarkably.

9. Tell Your Story

Personal stories like memoirs and autobiographies play an essential role in society. Since they tackle the lives, struggles, and achievements of public figures, they draw readers from all walks of life looking for inspiration and hope for a better future. As a writer, you have unlimited power to change people’s perceptions with stories inspired by your personal experiences. Nowadays, it is even easier to reach the masses and share your story thanks to social media platforms.

10. Builds Self-Discipline and Willpower

Writing is a demanding activity, requiring lots of time, effort, and attention. Setting daily writing targets is one way writers plan their work to complete tasks in a reasonable time frame. Without discipline, it isn’t easy to grow your writing career. Projects like novels, biographies, textbooks, and other dense books result from the discipline and determination of writers who value their work and place others’ needs before theirs.

Whether you are a professional writer or a beginner, you stand to enjoy these benefits of regular writing and become better at whatever niche you choose to explore. Writing is not a walk in the park, but it sure gets much easier and better with time. Writing can play an instrumental role in shaping your occupational, intellectual, and personal goals.