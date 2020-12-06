



By Andrew Atkinson

Tom Marquand rode Zapper Cass (28-1) to victory at Wolverhampton on Saturday night in the 6 furlongs Class 4 BetWay Casino Handicap – to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info £1,609 Yankee.

Michael Appleby trained seven-year-old Zapper Cass was winning for the tenth time, gaining a neck verdict ahead of Mythmaker (8-1), with Newscaster (9-4f) third.

Oscar Elite (8-11), Light Flicker (9-2), Emperor Spirit (11-10) and Zapper Cass (28-1) returned a 578-1 accumulator, with a Yankee bet paying £1,609 and a Lucky 15 £1,647.

The post Zapper Cass lands BetWay Casino Handicap in fromthehorsesmouth.info £1,609 Yankee Christmas cracker! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.