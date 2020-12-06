



BY STEVE HIBBERD

Year 2020 has been a particularly horrendous one for all of us, but for CD Thader Rojales it has been a double whammy. Early indications were that on field performances would produce positive results, but then virus related postponements disrupted their rhythm, which unfortunately they have struggled to re-establish. With only 3 games remaining in this godforsaken year, nine points would be a much-welcomed early Xmas present.

The first of these are on Sun 13th Dec ko 1130am, against Torrellano, then on Weds 16th ko 9pm, Petrelense will be the opponents. Both these matches will be back at the recently resurfaced Moi Gomez Stadium, Rojales. It will be great to be back home, but the club are grateful to Guardamar, Algorfa and Delores football clubs for allowing their training facilities to be used in the interim period.

Also, to Benijofar where Preferente matches have been played. Good news in that a maximum of 150 fans will be admitted for these matches, has been announced. For the ultimate fixture of 2020, Thader must travel to CD Murada on Sat 19th ko tbn.

A rearranged evening league match against Benferri, was played on Weds 25 Nov. Benferri’s Luis Rocamora Stadium pitch is currently undergoing a new artificial pitch being laid, so the match took place at nearby Jacarilla.

Although Thader conceded 2 early goals, parity was restored by half time through goals by Lloyd and Linus (pen). Unfortunately, a 3rd goal by Benferri was enough for them to win the match, despite valiant attempts by Thader to force an equaliser.

Then on Sat 28 Nov, Thader travelled to Elche to play Ilicitana. Once again, a fragile defence leaked 3 goals, whilst Quino scored Thader’s solitary reply.

Since those 2 games, Linus has returned to Sweden, whilst fellow striker Jose Manual has moved to Callosa.