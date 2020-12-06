



Antonio Cámeron’s men will host Elche Handball Club at Cecilio Gallego next week

Torrevieja 18 – 20 Petrer

On the tenth day of the 1st National E championship Torrevieja Salud Mare Nostrum Handball Club was beaten in the Cecilio Gallego by Hispanitas Balonmano Petrer by 18 – 20 in a clash where the hosts were behind for much of the second period.

Indeed the home side was never in front against their much taller opposition who completely dominated the Mare Nostrum defence.

Drawing level early in the second period the tug of war that followed between the two teams saw the visitors gradually take advantage of their height as they once again began to tell on the hosts.

Nevertheless it was a plucky display from Mare Nostrum who, despite the narrow defeat, remain in eleventh position in the table.

Next week Antonio Cámeron’s men will be at home once again when they host the Elche Handball Club at Cecilio Gallego (the blue sports centre). Elche is currently one position and one point ahead of Torrevieja so next Saturday’s clash (12 December) looks to be a close run thing. The game gets underway at 6.30 pm.