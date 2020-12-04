



This really is a nativity worth seeing. Situated in the pedestrian square outside the Iglesia de La Inmaculada Concepcion, in Ramon Galud, Torrevieja, and absolutely free of charge to enter, the model is open every day to Christmas. However, it is especially stunning in the evening when the whole display is illuminated.

As a result of the pandemic the scene now has fenced routes with the appropriate signage to avoid crowds, and there is a warden at the entrance to the area with hydroalcoholic gel for hand disinfection which is available to all visitors.