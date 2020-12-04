



An Andalusian company has installed a large ice skating rink by the Torrevieja port fairgrounds, next to the La Libertad promenades and the Levante dock.

It will begin to operate during the Immaculate Bridge and its activity will continue until after the 3 Kings.

The installation covers an area of around seven hundred square metres. Although it is a strictly private initiative by the Torrevieja small and medium business association (Apymeco) and the Torrevieja and Comarca Association of Hospitality Companies (AEHTC), it also has municipal support.

Councillor Rosario Martínez said that there are will subsidised tickets for the city’s schools, in addition to free access for students from special education schools. Apymeco and the AEHTC will also have free tickets that will be distributed among shoppers in the town.