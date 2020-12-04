



The Valencian Trade Observatory, chaired by the Minister of Trade and Labour, Rafa Climent, and in which the entire commercial sector, unions and consumers is represented, has approved the 11 opening days for commercial establishments on Sundays and holidays for the year 2021.

The 11 holidays and Sundays are:

– On January 3, December 6, 19 and 26 for Christmas and Three Kings campaign.

– January 10 and July 4 to correspond with traditional sales periods.

– On April 2 and 4, for a period of greater tourist influx.

– On May 2, October 10 and November 1 for the accumulation of continuous holidays.

March 28 has been moved to December 19, due to the Christmas season.

In addition, it must be remembered that Law 3/2018 of the Generalitat establishes additional opening days in those municipalities with areas of declared high tourist influx.

Such areas have a declared seasonal period corresponding to Holy Week and Easter or during the summer period, and they may open on the following additional days: