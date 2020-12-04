



In appreciation of their support, particularly during these difficult recent months, Orihuela Costa and District Branch Vice Chairman, Eddie Coleman, called into the Pilar de la Horadada Town Hall where the presented the mayor, Jose Maria, and the Councillor for Foreign Residents, Maria Belen Sanchez, with Small gifts on behalf of all branch members.

Both of the government officials have been right behind the branch in everything we have done, offering invaluable advice and guidance every step of the way.

The Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the RBL would like to thank them most sincerely for their efforts.