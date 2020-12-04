Euromillions results and lottery winning numbers for Friday, 04 December 2020, draw 1379





The Euromillions lottery results and winning numbers are published shortly after each Euro millions draw which takes place in Paris at 21:00 on Friday and Tuesday evenings.

A complete breakdown of the Euro Millions lottery prize fund for this week’s draw are published shortly after the draw has finished.

The lotto results for the latest Euromillions lottery draw are:

Tonight's Euromillions lottery results will be published at approximately 20:15 GMT / 21:15 CET.

Winning numbers for tonight's Euromillions lottery draw will appear here shortly after the draw has been completed.

About the Euromillions Lottery

PROCESSING...PROCESSING...PROCESSING...

The Euromillions lottery is played across nine European countries. These are Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The Euro millions lottery draws and the game offers a minimum guaranteed Euromillions jackpot of €17 million. In the past, has rolled over to a staggering €190 million. This top prize is set to increase to a whopping €200 in February when new rules are introduced which will also mean bigger jackpots and more regular Superdraws.

How to play the Euromillions Lottery

To play the Euromillions lottery jackpot, five main numbers between 1 and 50 and two lucky stars between 1 and 12 are picked. If all five main numbers and both Lucky Stars are matched, the player wins the EuroMillions jackpot prize.

Global Lottery Results Service

Lottery winning numbers for the main lotteries are published on the lottery results page.

Euromillions Lottery results and prize breakdown

UK National Lotto results and prize breakdown

Irish Lotto, Plus 1, and Plus 2 results and prize breakdown

The latest lottery results are provided by the Leader Lotto lottery results service.