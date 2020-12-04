



The supervisory body, the Court of Auditors, is examining grants amounting to 132,000 euros that were made to 40 different Associations in 2018 by the Pilar de la Horadada Council.

The Prosecutor’s Office says there are irregularities in the aid, amounts of which range from 500 to 30,000 euros

After examining the council accounts for 2017-19 the auditors report that the2018 PSOE government granted 132,277 euros of direct subsidies that are still pending justification. The investigation affects some forty cultural and musical associations, sports clubs and brotherhoods that have received such aid, with amounts ranging from 500 to 30,000 euros.

The situation could result in a judicial process that would require the grants to be repaid.

The spokesman for the current PP council in Pilar de la Horadada, Rufino Lancharro, said that he was not surprised by the findings “because they have left us a pile of things undone, unfinished files, and problems that we are still trying to resolve”.