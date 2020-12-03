



The action aims to promote responsible ownership, facilitate the recovery of the animal in case of loss and reduce abandonment

The Department of Animal Welfare of the San Fulgencio City Council, led by councilor Ana Mª Villena, has recently started a campaign to encourage the population of San Fulgencio to register their dogs, cats and exotic animals in the municipal registry.

An action that “not many people know is mandatory, as stated in the municipal ordinance,” explained the mayor, and whose main objective is “to facilitate the location of the owner or person responsible in case of loss or abandonment of the animal, promoting in this way responsible tenure, “said the mayor.

In this way, and even if you do not reside all year in San Fulgencio, this procedure can be carried out in the municipal registry offices of the urban area, located on Calle Trafalgar, and also of the urbanization, currently in the Social Center .

The hours of operation will be from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and it will be necessary to request a prior appointment for this through the municipal Electronic Headquarters or by calling 96 679 42 01 and 96 679 56 99 to the urban area and the urbanization, respectively.

The documentation to provide includes the updated passport of the animal with all the vaccinations up to date, the RIVIA certificate (Valencian Computer Registry of Animal Identification), the owner’s identification document and the proof of payment of fees.

The cost of registration is 15 euros “which includes an identification plate with the registration number, as well as a gift from the Department,” said the councilor.

In the case of registering a dog considered a potentially dangerous breed, in addition to the aforementioned documentation, the mayor has indicated that “a responsible statement must also be delivered certifying that it is trained to provide all the care to the animal and has not been sanctioned for infractions in the matter of keeping animals; a certificate of criminal record, and a psychotechnical test that guarantees being in possession of the physical and psychological capacities to keep animals of these characteristics ”. Likewise, it will also be necessary to prove the formalization of a civil liability insurance for damages to third parties valued at 120,2020.42 euros.

“We thus continue with the commitment made by this government team since the first day of the legislature, in which we are committed to a more respectful and conscious San Fulgencio with Animal Welfare,” Villena said.

Census of feral cat colonies

On the other hand, the Department of Animal Welfare of San Fulgencio has also made a call for citizen collaboration to carry out a census of colonies of feral cats in the municipality. Thus, the people who carry out the feeding of the same are requested to send an email to avillena@ayto-sanfulgencio.es, indicating their name and surname, email and contact number, location of the

colony and the number of animals. “In this way, we can have these locations monitored and know the specimens that compose them”, indicated the councilor, “with the aim of gradually controlling the population of these colonies through the CES program of capture, sterilization and release.”